A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Pueblo early Thursday morning.

Pueblo Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Arroyo Avenue around 3:40 a.m. after a man was struck by a vehicle in the street, according to a news release. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police interviewed several witnesses and continues to actively investigate the case. Those with information should call police dispatch at 719-553-2505 or Cpl. Chris Alarid at 719-553-3210. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Those whose information leads to a felony arrest could be eligible for a cash reward, according to the release.