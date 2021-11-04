A man found guilty of pistol-whipping several Colorado Springs hotel employees dodged prison time and was sentenced to a youth offender program Thursday afternoon.

Quinn Scaggs was sentenced to six years in a youthful offender program for back-to-back 2019 Colorado Springs robberies during which he pistol-whipped multiple Colorado Springs hotel employees and held two at gunpoint.

Scaggs, 20, was found guilty in August of several second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated robbery charges.

When he sat down to deliver Scagg’s sentences, district judge Gregory Werner trotted out several decades-long prison terms for the nearly 30 charges Scaggs was convicted of. In all, Werner said, Scagg’s sentences totaled up to 81 years in prison.

75% of that time, Werner told him, would have to be served before he’d be eligible to parole out.

Then, Werner suspended the prison terms he gave Scaggs, implementing instead a six-year Youthful Offenders System sentence for the 20-year-old to be completed in lieu of being incarcerated with a general state prison population.

If he fails the program, Werner said, he’ll have to come back to the courtroom, and that time he’ll be on the hook for the prison sentence.

The Youthful Offenders System, still a Colorado Department of Corrections facility, is a program that focuses on rehabilitation for young adults convicted of violent felonies. People convicted of crimes between 14 and 17, as well as those sentenced before their 21st birthday, are eligible for the program.

Werner said he’d made his decision based on the change he’d seen in Scaggs since the beginning of the case. Earlier in the hearing, Scaggs had addressed the court, acknowledging he’d made poor choices that were “selfish” and caused “harm to many people,” and telling the court he’d renounced his past lifestyle, rekindled his faith in religion, and wanted to use the program to educate himself.

Werner added he saw sending people as young as Scaggs to prison as a waste, and told Scaggs it was his “fervent hope” that he continued to change for the better.

“It is my hope that you take advantage of what the Division of Youth Services will offer you,” Werner told Scaggs. “I know you want to do it for your mother, I know you want to do it for your family — but I want you to do it for you.”

Scaggs said that he would.