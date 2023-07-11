A man is facing manslaughter charges after an assault victim died more than a month into his hospital stay, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

James McGinley, 40, was initially arrested on second-degree assault charges after police responded to the area of North Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street on May 16. The assault victim, 52-year-old Michael Smith, was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 24.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the cause and manner of Smith’s death. His death is the 15th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, police say. There had been 28 homicides at this time last year.