A man is charged with second-degree murder following an argument at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers responded to a call around 7:50 p.m. regarding an assault in progress at 19 E. Cimarron St., where they detained Luke Joshua Herndon, 34, in connection with the strangulation death of Kelty Marron, 41.

Marron's death was one of four homicides reported on Monday.

Herndon reportedly told dispatchers he had strangled Marron, who was unresponsive when officers arrived.

The two men were at a homeless camp with Ernest Naranjo, who is also homeless, when an argument broke out. The three “have known each other for many years,” according to the affidavit.

Herndon said Marron and Naranjo were “heavily intoxicated” when they began arguing about music. When Herndon, who was sober, admonished them for their behavior, the other two men told him to leave.

Herndon frequently spent the night at that location and refused to leave, since Naranjo and Marron often slept at another location. Pushing and shoving ensued, the affidavit said, when Naranjo reached behind his back for what Herndon thought could be a knife. Police found no weapon on Naranjo when they arrived.

Marron grabbed the front of Herndon’s coat, and Herndon responded by putting Marron into a “lapel stranglehold” in which he crossed his hands and pulled Marron’s collar tight. Herndon fell to the ground and released the stranglehold after Marron’s eyes rolled back.

Herndon said he and Naranjo believed Marron was still breathing and waited at least 30 minutes before calling police. Herndon unsuccessfully attempted CPR, he said.

A practitioner of Krav Maga, Karate and Jujitsu, Herndon said he did not intend to kill Marron and was only defending himself. Herndon did not describe physical force being used against him at any point during the disturbance, according to the affidavit.