Police lights
Gazette file

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, headed by the Colorado Springs Police Department and including El Paso County Sheriff's detectives and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, arrested a man on suspicion of sexual exploitation of children Thursday, officials with the  department announced. 

Alec James Edwards, 26, was arrested in the 12000 block of Woodmont Drive, after police executed a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Officials said Edwards has been taken to El Paso County jail where he is being held without bond until he appears before a judge. 

