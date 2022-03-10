The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, headed by the Colorado Springs Police Department and including El Paso County Sheriff's detectives and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, arrested a man on suspicion of sexual exploitation of children Thursday, officials with the department announced.
Alec James Edwards, 26, was arrested in the 12000 block of Woodmont Drive, after police executed a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said Edwards has been taken to El Paso County jail where he is being held without bond until he appears before a judge.