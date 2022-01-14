A man suspected of killing another man during a bar fight early Monday morning was arrested Tuesday and is expected to be charged with first degree murder, Colorado Springs police announced Thursday.
Marco Barcelo, 25, was arrested without incident by the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and booked into the El Paso County jail, police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said in a news release. Barcelo was being held without bond, according to jail records, and is set to appear in court Thursday.
Dispatchers received a call just after midnight Monday reporting a serious injury resulting from a bar fight in the 900 block of North Circle Drive, at El Campesino Restaurant Bar. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot to death. That man was 33-year-old Sergio Suarez Gonzalez of Colorado Springs, the release stated.
Gonzalez's death is the city's third homicide of the year. At this time last year, the city was not investigating any homicides, according to the release. The city's first homicide in 2021 didn't occur until Jan. 23.
Witnesses and those with information are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 440-7000, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
The Gazette's Chhun Sun contributed to this report.
