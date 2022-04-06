One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Wolf Ranch Wednesday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Hugh McDonald was arrested in connection with a family disturbance that was reported Monday. According to officials, McDonald fled the scene before officers' arrival. Officials said he returned to the home around 7 p.m. Wednesday and when no one would answer the door, he entered using a key code.
Police said family members were with the alleged victim from Monday's incident at the time and they notified police. Family also convinced McDonald to leave the area before police arrived, officials said.
He was arrested without incident in a traffic stop at Cross Creek Drive and Research Parkway.