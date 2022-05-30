A man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple counts of assaulting a peace officer, among a series of other related charges, to an incident that occurred in Woodland Park.

Woodland Park Police pursued a vehicle after the driver failed to pull over for a traffic stop on Highway 24 near County Road 25.

A tire deflation device was eventually used by officers to stop the vehicle, however, police said the driver attempted to reverse the vehicle after stopping and struck two police vehicles.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Brady Alan Bathrick, had multiple warrants out for his arrest and a suspended driver’s license, police said.

Bathrick was taken into custody and brought to the Teller County Jail.

Police said Bathrick is being charged with four counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer, one count of felony eluding, five counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, an open container of marijuana, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.