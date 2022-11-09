Colorado Springs police arrested a man on Wednesday who allegedly uploaded hundreds of child sexual abuse images to a cloud-based server.

A monthslong investigation led detectives to the 400 block of Lionstone Drive, where they found 25-year-old suspect Nathyn Vega, according to CSPD. Police booked Vega in the El Paso County jail on the charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

The CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children unit first received a tip in April from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The ICAC includes an El Paso Sheriff’s Office detective, CSPD detectives and special agents from federal Homeland Security Investigations.