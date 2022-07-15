Police with the Woodland Park Police Department arrested 19-year-old Samuel Harris Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault with a child, a felony, officials with the department announced Thursday.

Arrest records obtained by The Gazette state that a 13-year-old girl spoke with Woodland Park police earlier this month, alleging that she and Harris had intercourse in a SUV in April.

After Harris was arrested on an unrelated case in May, the girl told police she and Harris started hanging out again, mostly driving around town, records show. The girl told police that Harris would say things like "I probably shouldn't be doing this" and "you know, I can get into a lot of trouble for this hanging around y'all." The girl told police that she knew of the charges Harris faced.

The investigation began June 17 when an anonymous party reported the alleged relationship to police after they were at a Safeway with the girl earlier in the month and witnessed her pick up a pregnancy test. The girl then took a pregnancy test in the bathroom. The test came back negative.

Harris is currently being held at the Teller County jail on no bond.