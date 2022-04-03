A 25-year-old man was arrested in a shooting over the weekend that wounded two people in the Security-Widefield area, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Elroy Uchner was booked in the county jail on suspicion of several offenses, including attempted first-degree murder and prohibited use of weapons, the Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. Sunday on the 6000 block of Metropolitan Street, the Sheriff's Office said. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place while deputies and other law enforcement officers searched for the shooter.

The victims are expected to survive, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said a man who matched the description of the shooter was stopped in the Stratmoor Valley area on Sunday morning, but he was found not to be involved in the shooting; the Sheriff's Office said he was not a threat to the public.

The Sheriff's Office said at the time of the shooting that it was looking for a man wearing a brown baseball cap, brown vest, blue shirt and blue jeans while barefoot and carrying an AK-style rifle.

The Sheriff's Office said it was "confident" the shooting was an isolated incident.