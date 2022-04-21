A man was arrested in a stolen car after he allegedly robbed three Colorado Springs convenience stores in about 30 minutes early Thursday, police said.
Gabriel Rojas, 42, was taken in custody on suspicion of robbery and motor vehicle theft offenses, police said.
The first robbery was reported about 2:10 a.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of Airport Road, where a robber threatened to shoot the clerk, police said. Two more convenience stores were robbed — one on the 1200 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, the other on the 300 block of East Platte Avenue, police added.
Just after 2:40 a.m., an officer, identified as Thomas Pitchford, stopped a vehicle allegedly driven by Rojas on the 400 block of North Union Boulevard, police said.
The vehicle was found to be stolen.