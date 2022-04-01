Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested 33-year-old James Winstead in late March for his alleged involvement in a series of attempted ATM burglaries, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Friday night. Detectives learned that he assisted with the theft of a $10,000 hot tub earlier this year.
In an investigation that began in January, members of the CSPD's strategic investigations unit looked into multiple ATM burglaries and thefts from banks around the city. Detectives determined that three crews were behind the thefts. Winstead was identified as a suspect and recently arrested. Thursday, police also arrested 42-year-old Roger Sanborn in connection with the incident.
Furthermore, members of the SIU determined that Winstead allegedly played a role in the theft of a $10,000 hot tub from a local business earlier this year. Police found the hot tub at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs, but learned in late March of Winstead's involvement, police officials said.
He was informed of the additional charges he could face while in El Paso County Jail.