One man was arrested in connection to an apartment fire Wednesday morning near Chelton Road and Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs police said.
The man was arrested by Colorado Springs police around 5 a.m. at The Monroe Apartments at 3110 Mallard Dr., according to Gazette news partner KKTV, and fire department investigators are looking into the cause.
Colorado Springs fire crews responded to a call about smoke coming from the third-floor, single-unit apartment around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters said the fire was contained less than 30 minutes later, according to a tweet from the fire department. No one was injured in the fire.
