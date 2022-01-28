For the second time in about three months, a man in Colorado Springs has been arrested on suspicion of selling drugs, police said.
A tip Wednesday led officers to the Springs Motel on West Colorado Avenue, where police said Jacob Pinski was engaged in drug trafficking. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was found to have methamphetamine and prescription narcotics.
A subsequent search warrant of his motel room found more meth, cocaine and "packaging to indicate Pinski was distributing illicit narcotics," police said in a report.
Police also found a 9 mm Beretta modified to affix a silencer that was believed to have been stolen during a local burglary.
In October, Pinski was one of three people who were arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs out of a hotel on the 1400 block of West Harrison Road.