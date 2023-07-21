A 40-year-old man was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday after allegedly harassing his wife, menacing police, and injuring a police officer.

Colorado Springs police responded around 11:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Kenwood Circle east of Memorial Park, where they learned Zachary Bowers allegedly pushed his wife.

When officers told Bowers they were applying for a warrant for his arrest, Bowers allegedly opened a door at the home, revealed he had a hatchet in his hand and raised it toward the officers, police said.

Officers left, determining they would arrest Bowers at a later time, according to police. No one was injured.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Police surveilled Bowers and followed him when he left the home in a vehicle.

Police said they contacted Bowers at the intersection of Palmer Park and North Academy boulevards. When they put him in handcuffs to arrest him, police said Bowers threw himself into one of the officers, causing a minor injury to the officer's arm.

Police charged Bowers with harassment and menacing, stemming from the initial investigation. Bowers was charged with second-degree assault for injuring the officer.