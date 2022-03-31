One man has been arrested after police say he intentionally started a fire at the Windtree Apartments Wednesday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday.
Andrew Paul Roebuck, 34, was arrested after police said he intentionally set fire to his apartment in the 2600 block of Vickers Drive. He was the lone occupant, police officials said. Seven occupied apartments were evacuated. The fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damages, officials said.
Police first received calls about the fire around 10:30 p.m. Police officers arrived on scene, developed the case and located Roebuck a short distance away from the apartment complex.
No one was injured as a result of the fire, police officials said. The fire investigation is still ongoing.