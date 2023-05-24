An undercover investigation into subjects exploiting minors on the internet led Colorado Springs police to arrest a man who has been messaging an online undercover account posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Garry Henderson, 38, allegedly made contact with the account in April and chatted for approximately one month with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

But on the other end of that communication were detectives with CSPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Police arrested Henderson in Colorado Springs Wednesday after he showed up under the pretenses of meeting the child for sex, according to police. The arrest happened in the 400 block of E. Platte Ave., which is near the Palmer High School Gym.

Henderson was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of internet luring of a child.

The undercover operation began in April and is conducted by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, for which CSPD is the lead agency.

The task force, which is comprised of approximately 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies in Colorado, investigates subjects who sexually exploit and lure vulnerable victims.