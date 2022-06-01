Fountain police on Wednesday arrested a man after receiving reports of a bomb threat outside a Walmart, according to a news release from the department.
Robert Mark Lantz, 39, faces a felony charge of falsely reporting explosives and related misdemeanor charges, officials said.
At about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an emergency call about a man claiming to have an explosive device at the McDonald’s on 105 Plaza Blvd., police said. Employees gave a detailed description of the suspect and told police the man warned them to stay in the restaurant because he was carrying a bomb in his bag.
The first officer at the scene found a man matching the description carrying a black duffel bag toward a nearby Walmart, police said. When the officer told Lantz to set the bag on the ground, he dropped it and ran. Lantz didn’t get far before the officer caught him and took him into custody.
Fountain police evacuated the Walmart while Colorado Springs bomb technicians examined the bag. No bomb was found in the duffel bag or in the surrounding area, officials said. The store was closed for about 2½ hours. No injuries were reported.
Police said a second bomb threat was called in to a Family Dollar store in Fountain just before noon. The store and surrounding businesses were evacuated, but no device was found. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were announced.