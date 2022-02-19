Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly stole from a Walmart and attempted to steal a truck belonging to an off-duty deputy Saturday, officials with office announced.
Deputies were called to the Walmart at 78 N. McCulloch Blvd. around 9:10 a.m. regarding a man, later identified as 47-year-old Amir Everett of Denver, who walked out of the store without paying for about $300 worth of merchandise, officials said. Everett allegedly told employees that he had a gun as he left.
According to officials, Everett then left the store, and allegedly threw his items into the back of a truck in the parking lot before proceeding to break the window of the truck and enter the vehicle, trying to start it. It was later discovered that the truck belonged to an off-duty deputy with the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrived as Everett was still in the vehicle and commanded him to exit. At first he refused, according to officials, but eventually he surrendered to deputies.
He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.