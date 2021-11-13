One man with active warrants out of San Francisco and Colorado Springs was arrested Friday at Colorado Springs Airport after TSA agents discovered he was carrying marijuana, Colorado Springs police said.
Police arrested Gary Smith at about 9:30 a.m. Friday after an investigation revealed he was the primary suspect in multiple burglaries and arsons across the west side of Colorado Springs, officials with the department said.
Smith also was wanted on arson and burglary out of San Francisco. Police said his criminal history shows he was a "prolific offender who spent the majority of his adult life in the penitentiary," the police blotter reads.
Smith also had a large number of silver collector's coins at the time of his arrest, police said. Officers believe the coins were stolen.