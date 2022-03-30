A 41-year-old man was arrested after a stolen truck drove through several yards and fences in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said.
Brian Willingham had multiple warrants for his arrest before the incident on the 4100 block of Brush Creek Road on the city's southeast side, police said. He was booked into the El Paso County jail.
Officers attempted just before midnight Wednesday to talk to three people inside a stolen Chevrolet truck near Brush Creek Road but the vehicle fled, going through yards and fences in the neighborhood, police said. Officers did not chase the truck.
"The truck remained in the neighborhood as it continued driving recklessly where it was abandoned," police said in a report, "and the subjects fled on foot."
Police said two people were detained, including the driver, who had multiple warrants for his arrest.
The third person in the truck has not been found, police added.
No one, including officers and neighborhood residents, was hurt in the incident.