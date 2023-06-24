A man is in custody after threatening Colorado Springs police with a firearm during efforts to apprehend him for another crime late Friday night.

Police said they were called to a domestic situation on Lenmar Drive, on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, at 10:13 p.m. During their investigation, they said they developed probable cause to charge Austin Houge, 27, with domestic violence-related offenses.

Officers said that while they were attempting to apprehend Houge, the suspect told officers he had armed himself and would shoot at officers who continued their efforts. Officers rescued others at the residence before locating Houge in his vehicle.

Residents in the area were sent a shelter-in-place alert about an hour after the initial call due to Houge’s threats and the potential for injury to members of the community.

