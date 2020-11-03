A man was arrested Monday night after attempting to steal a vehicle from a Colorado Springs car dealership, according to police.
Police arrived to the 700 block of Automotive Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday to find the suspect inside the car dealership. He had reportedly thrown rocks through the front windows to get inside.
Several car dealerships, including Daniels Long Chevrolet and Mercedes-Benz of Colorado Springs, are located in that area. Police did not say which business was burglarized.
After police arrived, the suspect entered a vehicle in the downstairs garage, drove to the glass exit garage door and stopped. At that point, officers tried to convince the man to get out of the car for over 30 minutes.
The suspect eventually stepped out of the vehicle long enough that officers were able to get him into custody, police said.
The man was charged with second degree burglary, motor vehicle theft and criminal mischief. He was booked into the El Paso County jail.