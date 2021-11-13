One man was arrested Friday night during a shelter-in-place situation in southern Colorado Springs following an incident in which he assaulted another man with a gun over cigarettes, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said Saturday.
In an alert sent at 4:43 p.m. Friday, Police warned of activity in the area of Mason and Triple Crown ways. Police asked residents to stay indoors and away from windows and doors and to keep them locked.
The order stemmed from an incident that occurred in the 5200 block of Astrozon Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. in which a man, later identified as 19-year-old Keandre Bibbs, asked another man to buy him cigarettes because he is too young, police said. When the man refused, police say Bibbs reached into his sweatshirt and threatened to shoot him. The man knocked Bibbs down to the ground and a fight ensued during which Bibbs shot the man in the calf. In spite of suffering a gunshot wound, the man disarmed Bibbs, who then demanded his gun back. The man refused and Bibbs left on foot, police said.
Police tracked Bibbs down to a residence in the area of Mason and Triple Crown. Once a search warrant was signed, police ordered Bibbs to leave the residence. Police said they also tried calling Bibbs but received no response.
Eventually, police broke windows of the residence and fired a pepper spray round inside, forcing Bibbs to come out, officials said.
Just after 8:20 p.m., police said they had concluded activity in the area.