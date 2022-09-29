A man is in jail after allegedly setting fires in the grass alongside Interstate 25 on Thursday, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls just before 1 p.m. from motorists traveling southbound on I-25 near mile marker 119 in unincorporated El Paso County. Sheriff’s deputies and the Fountain Fire Department responded to the area and quickly suppressed a small grass fire before it spread to surrounding vegetation, the release said.

Deputies located and identified the man as John Leavins, 44.

Deputies booked Leavins into the El Paso County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree arson.