A man was arrested early Friday after he brought a gun to a downtown Colorado Springs nightclub, police said.

Allen Carley, 29, was caught on surveillance footage by officers arguing with a group that included the bar staff outside of The Mansion on Tejon Street just after 2 a.m. when he grabbed a gun from a nearby parked car and challenged those involved to a fight, police said.

When officers from the department's Downtown Area Response Team arrived, Carley allegedly took off. He was caught about three blocks away, police said.

Carley was previously convicted of a felony; he was arrested on suspicion of possession of weapons by a previous offender, police said.

No injuries were reported, and Carley was booked into the El Paso County jail.

