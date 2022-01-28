One man has been arrested after allegedly trying to break into the home of his ex-girlfriend's parents and firing shots in the area, El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt announced Friday.
Damian Garcia, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder, burglary, illegal discharge of firearm and criminal mischief among other crimes. The arrest stems from a Jan. 23 incident.
At 3:09 a.m., deputies were alerted to a burglary in process in the 11000 block of Tiffin Drive. The reporting party identified Garcia as their daughter's ex-boyfriend. Mynatt said six people were in the house at the time as Garcia allegedly tried to break down the door, screaming. One of the six was Garcia's child. Garcia allegedly fired multiple shots, some into the home, as the family hid. No one was harmed.
According to Mynatt, Garcia left the area, driving recklessly. When deputies arrived, they found the front door of the home, a window and three vehicles were damaged by the shots.
Mynatt said Garcia attempted to get onto Fort Carson but was arrested.