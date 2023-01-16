A man was arrested after reportedly attacking a woman with a knife outside a Colorado Springs grocery store Sunday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard for the reported stabbing. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the incident occurred at the King Soopers in the area.

Police said a fight broke out between several people and a man slashed a woman across the face with a knife, causing "serious but non-life-threatening" injury. She was taken to the hospital and later released, police said.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Alfredo Chavez, was taken into custody.

Police did not provide details surrounding the cause of the fight or whether the individuals knew each other.