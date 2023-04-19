A man allegedly attacked his friend with a sledgehammer and stabbed him with a knife, causing serious injures at a residence in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.

Richard Conlon, 45, was arrested after police followed a blood trail from the victim to a residence near the intersection of Summit Avenue and Manitou Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The victim told police Conlon allegedly attacked him with a knife and sledgehammer, both of which police said they found at the residence where Conlon was arrested. The victim sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive after undergoing surgery, according to police.

Court records indicate Conlon was on probation for a knowing or reckless third-degree assault conviction in October 2022, for which he was sentenced to two years on probation. He also faced third-degree assault and harassment charges in 2014, which were dismissed two years later.