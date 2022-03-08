Two robberies in Colorado Springs and a high-speed chase, all within about 30 minutes early Tuesday, ended in the arrest of a 34-year-old man, police said.
Michael Thomas Odell was arrested after he was in a single-vehicle crash and attempted to flee from officers and deputies, police said.
The pursuit started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a robbery in progress at a store on the 7300 block of Duryea Drive. Clerks told police that two male robbers entered the store, with one demanding money from the cash register while the other showed a stainless-steel colored pistol. They left with almost $300 in cash and left in a dark sedan with round taillights, police said.
Less than 10 minutes later, another robbery in progress was called in on the 5900 block of Dublin Boulevard, which is about 2.5 miles away from the first robbery, police said. A store clerk told police that a robber left with about $30 after he brandished a stainless-steel colored pistol.
About 2:30 a.m., Colorado State Patrol spotted a vehicle matching the description from the first robbery traveling at a high speed near Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue, police said.
Soon after, police said, the driver was in a single-vehicle crash but the car was still driving. At this point, El Paso County Sheriff deputies assisted in the pursuit, police said.
The driver attempted to flee the scene but was caught, police said.
Odell, who, police said, matched the description of the suspect in the two early morning robberies, was arrested near Tremont and West Taylor streets. At the time, there was a warrant for his arrest in an aggravated robbery on Friday, court records show.