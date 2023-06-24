One man has been arrested Friday night after threatening police with a firearm amidst efforts to apprehend him for another crime, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to officials, police received reports of a domestic violence situation around 10:13 p.m. on Lenmar Drive, located on the southwest side of the city.

Initial investigation efforts lead to the development of probable cause to charge the suspect, 27-year-old Austin Houge, with domestic violence-related offenses, police said.

Officers on the scene said that while attempting to apprehend Houge, he told law enforcement he was armed, and prepared to shoot at police if they continued their efforts.

Police escorted others on the residence to safety before locating Houge in his vehicle.

A shelter-in-place alert was sent to residents in the immediate area following their initial call to the scene due to the nature of Houge’s threats and the potential for harm to members of the community.

According to an online blotter entry, officers located Houge in his vehicle on Musket Drive. He continued to be noncompliant, prompting the use of “less lethal tools” to take him into custody. No officers or members of the community were injured in the incident.

Houge will be booked on multiple charges, including felony menacing, aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief, child abuse and a DUI, according to court records.

As of Saturday morning, Houge was still being processed.