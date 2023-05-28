A man allegedly fired several gunshots from a vehicle while an intoxicated woman drove around Colorado Springs on Sunday, according to police.

Angelo Archuleta, 23, faces charges of menacing, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment, officials said. Bry Lee Edwards, 23, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

At about 7:25 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man brandishing a gun in the 600 block of South Circle Drive, according to police. While heading to the scene, they were told that the man had gotten into a vehicle and left the area.

Additional reports stated that a gun was being fired from the same vehicle as it drove on Airport Road near South Academy Boulevard. Officers found the car in the 2300 block of South Academy Boulevard and arrested Archuleta and Edwards.

No injuries were reported in the incident.