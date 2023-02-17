A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers in Colorado Springs' south side Friday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers responded to 1610 Lenmar Drive around 9:30 a.m. where a man had allegedly taken a large quantity of prescription medication. . Police said the man was reportedly violent and had hammers and other weapons in a room with him.

Police said they told the man he was to be placed on a mental health hold . However, while being placed in custody, the man allegedly assaulted multiple officers. Police said he struck one officer with a chair, headbutted another, and kicked a third.

The suspect was identified by police as 42-year-old Travis Allen Cockrill. He was taken into custody, medically cleared and taken to the El Paso County jail, police said.