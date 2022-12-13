A man accused of shooting a woman at an apartment complex in Stratmoor Valley on Nov. 26 was arrested and booked into jail Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced in a release Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South, which is located off B Street in unincorporated El Paso County. When deputies arrived, they located a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, the release said. The victim was taken to the hospital and survived.

Deputies identified the suspect as 41-year-old Robert Cadaret and took him into custody on Friday. According to the release, Cadaret faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, first degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender as well as burglary and robbery charges.

Cadaret was convicted of felony extortion and misdemeanor theft after a June 2015 incident, according to online court records.

Online records show Cadaret is in custody on a $50,000 bond.