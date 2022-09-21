A major road in downtown Colorado Springs has reopened after a shooting caused it to close Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Twitter.

Platte Avenue was reopened around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The road was originally closed between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue to all vehicles and pedestrians.

Police said they responded to a reported shooting at the 100 block of East Platte Avenue around 9:25 p.m., where they found an adult male victim with "at least one gunshot wound."

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, police said the suspect and victim knew each other, and the suspect is known to police. The suspect fled the area before law enforcement arrived and has not been arrested.

Crews transported the victim to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said. His current condition is not known.

