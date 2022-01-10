Law enforcement leaders and local officials in the Pikes Peak region urged the Colorado legislature Monday to undo policies they view as responsible for soaring crime rates in the state.

In a news briefing, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the 2022 legislative session is likely to produce more proposals that would "undermine public safety," citing a study from the Denver-based Common Sense Institute, which found that the average monthly crime rate in Colorado is 15% higher in 2021 than the year before, and a stunning 28% higher than it was a decade ago.

Suthers, along with El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, Colorado Springs Police Department Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez and District Attorney Michael Allen, expressed wariness over policies that ultimately aim to reduce the prison population. They cited legislation that shortened sentencing for the possession of 4 grams of fentanyl or less to a misdemeanor, reduced the maximum sentence a person can serve in the county jail after being convicted of a misdemeanor to 364 days, and reclassified certain crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

These policies could exacerbate difficulties within law enforcement agencies where hiring and retention is already a challenge, Elder said, noting his agency lost 82 deputy sheriffs —15% of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office force — in 2021.

"I can't hire them fast enough," Elder said. "Because of assaults, because of people just leaving the business."

Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez also said recent legislation increased demands on officers while risking their safety.

"Current legislation isn't always easy to interpret and we don't just receive much guidance from the legislators themselves," Vasquez said. "It makes it difficult on our officers when they need to make split second decisions."

Elder and Suthers lamented the lack of input when legislators craft bills related to public safety.

The group pointed to the rise in assaults and motor vehicle thefts as grave concerns, adding that Colorado's rank as the top fifth state in the nation for recidivism is problematic.

State Sen. Pete Lee, a Democrat from Colorado Springs who has led the criminal justice reform movement at the Capitol and argued for restorative justice and other diversion measures, earlier defended the policies he has championed. Lee said the Common Sense Institute report looks at an outcome that has many causes, not just legislation, much of it so new it hasn’t had time to affect the dire numbers. He said the report doesn’t consider the effects of domestic violence, which lawmakers have sought to curb in recent sessions, or the rise of anger because of social media, guns and other societal causes.

"The devil's in the details and, you know, there's a lot of reasons that crime may increase or decrease over time," he said.

Lee argued the "lock up everybody" mentality has a much longer track record of failing communities, victims and families.

"Some of the things we are doing don't work," Lee said of the approach favored by law enforcement and prosecutors. "I mean, sending people to prison and then they come back, and three years later, half of them go back to prison. What kind of a system is that?"

The Governor's Office also criticized the report as using "fuzzy math."

"Gov. Polis met with sheriffs and district attorneys from both parties across the state as he crafted and submitted a comprehensive plan to prevent crime and support law enforcement professionals," Conor Cahill, the governor's spokesperson, said at the time the report came out. "The truth is that there is a rise in certain crimes and decrease in other areas and the governor has proposed comprehensive solutions to the rise in crime."

During the news briefing, Suthers urged the public to "pay close attention to what is happening in our state legislature," adding the best way for members of the public to make their voices heard is by voting.

"If you feel more safe, then we should continue to do what we're doing," Elder said. "If you feel less safe, then you should pay attention to that."