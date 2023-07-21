Colorado Springs police and El Paso County sheriff's deputies suspended their search Friday evening north of the Knob Hill neighborhood for three suspects they say are armed and dangerous.

"The search has been suspended. There is no known or ongoing threat to the public at this time," the Sheriff's Office tweeted just after 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Cassandra Sebastian said during a 6:15 p.m. media briefing that sheriff's deputies responded at 3:23 p.m. to a call reporting "multiple ongoing shots fired" in the 1000 block of North Curtis Road, near the intersection of Curtis Road and Colorado 94 in unincorporated El Paso County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Sebastian said three suspects fled in a vehicle deputies believe was stolen.

Law enforcement officials later found the vehicle at North Circle Drive and Galley Road in Colorado Springs, west of The Citadel mall, and followed it. Law enforcement performed a tactical move near East Yampa Street and Bennett Avenue to stop the vehicle, Sebastian said.

Three suspects — two men and one woman whose descriptions are unknown — fled on foot, Sebastian said.

Deputies and Colorado Springs police were searching for the suspects on foot in the area on Friday afternoon and early evening, sheriff's officials said on Twitter. As of 6:30 p.m. officials suspended their search.

Sebastian advised people in the area not to approach anyone matching the suspects' description and to call 911 if they see suspicious activity or anyone matching the suspects' description.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, she said.