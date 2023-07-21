Colorado Springs police and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are searching Friday evening north of the Knob Hill neighborhood for two men they say are armed and dangerous.

Sheriff's officials said on Twitter around 4:40 p.m. Friday that deputies responded to a call in the 1000 block of North Curtis Road, which appears to be near Colorado 94 in El Paso County, where two male suspects fled in a vehicle.

The chase ended near Yampa Street and Bennett Avenue in Colorado Springs, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies and Colorado Springs police were searching for the suspects on foot in the area, according to sheriff's officials.

If seen, officials advise people in the area not to approach the suspects and to call 911. The men are believed to be armed and dangerous.