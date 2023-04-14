A three-day law enforcement operation in Pueblo County found 15 missing children and led to arrests of 13 wanted fugitives in Pueblo County, according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

“Operation Steel City Rescue” included the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Marshals’ Missing Child Unit and Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, Pueblo police, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Parole and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The same agencies conducted a second operation titled “Operation Clean-up,” which focused on finding wanted sex offenders and other high-profile, dangerous fugitives in the area.

“This three-day operation has helped make Pueblo a safer place for our children and residents through the securing of missing children and apprehending individuals fleeing the law,” said 10th District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

Planning began in January with a focus on missing children in the Pueblo area and was expanded to include a “fugitive roundup.”

According to the release, Operation Steel City Rescue focused on finding 15- to 18-year-olds who were considered “some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area.”

Operation Clean-up's arrests included fugitives who were found to be incarcerated in other states and are expected to be extradited.

Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero said the collaboration between the involved agencies was concentrated and committed, and one that “shapes our (Pueblo County) partnerships and best serves our communities.

“It always benefits our public and our agencies to come together in a collective effort such as this to protect and serve our community,” Lucero said.