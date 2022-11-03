The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday investigated threats made against two schools, according to law enforcement and school officials.

At about 7 a.m., Colorado Springs police received the first of several Safe2Tell notifications regarding a possible planned school shooting at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, a K-8 charter school on the northeast side of the city.

Officers partnered with school officials and District 49 security personnel to investigate the threat, according to a news release from the department. After identifying the parties involved and conducting a home visit at about 10 a.m., investigators determined that “at this time there is not believed to be any credible threat to the school,” the release stated.

"At this time, the threats appear unfounded, but we are remaining vigilant," a Banning Lewis official said in a Facebook message to families.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officials at Air Academy High School learned that graffiti in the school bathrooms included a threat of a bomb attack against the school.

Academy School District 20 and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office placed a secure perimeter around Air Academy and nearby schools, including Douglass Valley Elementary, district spokeswoman Allison Cortez said in an email.

After a full sweep of the campus, investigators concluded that the threat wasn't credible, school officials said.

“All is well and it is business as usual at all our schools,” Cortez said.

No arrests were announced in either incident.

The incidents come two days after Colorado Springs police arrested a Vista Ridge High School student on suspicion of bringing a handgun to the campus. Officers found and arrested the student off campus after a brief foot chase, police said. No injuries were reported.