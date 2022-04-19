The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Manitou Springs Police Department identified four law enforcement deputies and officers involved in the shooting of a man they allege shot at them in Manitou Springs last week.

Deputies Daniel LeBaron and Ronnie Hancock and Officers Jeff Schuelke and Harold "Levi" Hoover deployed their guns on April 11 after responding to a call about someone menacing others with a gun in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue.

Law enforcement said the suspect, identified by the El Paso Coroner's Office as 67-year-old Wilford Robert DeWeese of Cape Canaveral, Fla., shot "at least once" at deputies and officers. An El Paso County sheriff's K9, Jinx, was struck and killed.

At least of the police officers and the sheriff's deputies returned fire, striking DeWeese. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

LeBaron and Hancock have been employed by the Sheriff's Office since 2013. Schuelke has been with the Manitou police department since December 2019, Hoover since August 2017.

All four were placed on administrative leave, according to their agency's policies, and the Colorado Springs Police Department will investigative the officer-involved shooting.