Law enforcement activity has concluded at Top Dollar Pawn stores in Colorado Springs and Pueblo following the arrest of four individuals accused of racketeering and money laundering charges, officials with the 4th Judicial District Attorneys Office announced.
"Anyone with legally pawned items should contact the business if they have questions about their property. The business will determine when and how they reopen," officials said in a tweet.
Officials also said the buildings have been turned back over to the business.
Arrest records obtained by The Gazette allege that Daria Mauro, Walt Mauro, Mischa Jargowsky and Jack Jargowsky - who were all associated with the pawnshop - knowingly bought and sold products stolen products, purchased from boosters, or people who steal merchandise.
The four could face 29 state charges. Walt Mauro and Jack Jargowsky are listed as owners of Top Dollar Pawn, according to online records.
Colorado Springs police worked with Pueblo Police, the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service on this incident.
There are four Top Dollar Pawn locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. All four locations remain closed Friday.