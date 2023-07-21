The El Paso County Judicial Court found Laura Voepel — Mother of convicted Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich, incompetent to stand trial based on a mental evaluation requested by her attorney following an explicit verbal outburst at her last court appearance in June.

Voepel is facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police told Voepel on Nov. 20, 2022 that her child had been arrested in connection with a murder.

Aldrich, who killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub in November, pleaded guilty to 51 charges and was sentenced to 2,208 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Concerns were raised regarding Voepel’s mental state by her attorney, Carrie Thompson, following a series of verbal outbursts in which Voepel interrupted the June hearing multiple times before she was eventually kicked out for calling the judge an expletive term.

According to Thompson, Voepel’s mental state deteriorated following her move to Florida in where she resides with her parents as of July 2.

Thompson explained to Judge Yolanda Fennick that Voepel is currently undergoing therapy, and court-mandated classes to ensure Voepel’s competency as her trial is set to continue.

“Florida will hopefully provide Ms. Voepel with a safe space to receive treatment, and take the necessary classes,” Thompson told the court Friday.

The criminal case against Voepel has been put on hold until she is deemed competent to stand trial. Voepel is set to reappear in court on October 24.