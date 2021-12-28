The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Hampton South in Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched just after midnight on Tuesday to the 1600 block of Hampton South, in south Colorado Springs, after dispatchers received a call over shots being fired in the area, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

When they arrived, they found one person, who was then transported with a gunshot wound to a local hospital for treatment. The person's condition is not known, according to the news release.

While on scene, the sheriff’s office said, deputies made contact with and arrested another person who it later found had an outstanding unrelated arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office said that all involved in the incident have been accounted for, and that there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the community.