A Kansas man was convicted of first degree murder in the 2021 killing of a La Junta resident by an Otero County jury, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced.
Matthew Perez, 39, was found guilty Monday in the murder of Ernesto Apodaca. Perez shot Apodaca inside Apodaca's vehicle in front of an apartment building in the 600 block of Sunrise Avenue May 14 of last year.
Perez is set to be sentenced Wednesday. He faces life in prison, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.
The bureau conducted the investigation alongside the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, the Finney County Sheriff's Office and Garden City Police Department both in Kansas, the Otero County Coroner's Office and the 16th Judicial District Attorney's office.