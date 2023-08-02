The Colorado Springs Police Department’s K-9 Zev assisted officers in the arrest of a violent criminal Tuesday afternoon, according to the department's police blotter.

Officials said at 1:30 p.m., detectives with both the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and CSPD’s Violent Fugitive Task Force located a man with four active felony arrest warrants walking alone along the 4200 block of Nevada Avenue.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, faces charges including violent aggravated robbery in which the suspect assaulted a 65-year-old man, who according to officials remains in serious condition at a hospital’s intensive care unit.

Additionally, the subject has a history of aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, felony menacing and was believed to be in possession of a firearm prior to his arrest, police said.

According to the blotter entry, detectives attempted to surround the suspect with their vehicles, simultaneously providing verbal commands ordering him to stop.

Officials said the man immediately began sprinting away from detectives, carrying a backpack.

The subject fled toward a police officer and K-9 Zev, who were in the immediate area to assist detectives.

"Based off the danger to the community and officers in the area the subject presented, the violent nature of the crime and the subject’s desperation to avoid arrest, Officer Kelly released K9 Zev,” the blotter entry reads.

“K9 Zev pursued the subject quickly apprehending him by the right buttocks area. Zev took the subject to the ground allowing detectives to take him into custody.”

According to police, the suspect was provided with “immediate medical attention on the scene” before being taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

After apprehending the suspect, detectives discovered three “very realistic Air Soft type handguns,” in the suspect's backpack, all with the orange safety markings seemingly removed, officials said.