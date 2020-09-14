A juvenile male is being sought in a shooting of a girl early Sunday at Cottonwood Creek Park in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The victim, whose name and age were not released, was driven to UCHealth Emergency Room on Woodmen Road around 1:30 a.m. with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Her condition was not available Sunday.
According to police, the victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle at the park at 7040 Rangewood Drive with three other juvenile females.
No suspect information or details about how the shooting took place were released.