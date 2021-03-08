Police in Colorado Springs investigated a shooting Monday evening.
The call came in just after 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue near Boulder Street tied to a robbery. The neighborhood is just east of North Union Boulevard.
The last time this article was updated police were still at the scene gathering information. At that time, there was at least one confirmed victim. The shooting victim was only identified as a juvenile and may have been one of the robbery suspects. The shooting occurred following a struggle between the suspects, the clerk and a customer. The juvenile victim was taken to the hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries. It isn’t clear who fired the gun or who originally had possession of the gun.
At least one of the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
