A teenage boy could face charges of vehicular homicide stemming from a fatal crash earlier this month, Colorado Springs police announced Friday.
The 15-year-old was driving a Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of Bellamy Street and Astrozon Boulevard on Aug. 21. According to police, the boy ran a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by a Toyota Rav-4 traveling east on Astrozon. Police were notified of the crash just before 2:30 p.m.
The impact from the crash caused the Sonata to roll over, ejecting a 14-year-old passenger who was sitting in the front seat. The 14-year-old died at the scene, police said. Another 14-year-old passenger sitting in the back seat was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries along with the driver, police said.
The Police Department's Major Crash Team investigated the crash and found that the Sonata had been stolen.
Police are not revealing the identities of the juveniles involved.